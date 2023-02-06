The 33rd 7 News Shark Island Swim event was held in near perfect conditions for the 700 competitors who took to the water at Cronulla Beach on Sunday morning.
Wanda surf swimmer Nick Middleton led from start to finish in the men's to go back to back winner in the 2.3 km ACE Gutters swim and amazingly fellow Wanda clubmate Taylar Puskaric took her eighth women's crown in an event she first won in 2011.
Many swimmers do the daily pilgrimage around the Island, but the Shark Island race is a little more demanding with a lot of action rounding the course buoys.
Elouera SLSC swimmer Kai Robinson was the day's first winner taking the 1 km 'fun swim' in 13.30 with a sprint up the beach over Nicholas Macher. Frances Shires was the first female home in 14.39.
In the 2.3km main event the elite dozen took to the water first deviating from the straight line until they hit the first yellow turning buoy.
Middleton then took the lead and was never headed with a six person chasing pack trying to stay in contact.
He extended his lead to 150 meters and the race for top spot was over, jogging up the beach for his second win in 28.31, but behind him the bunch of five hit the beach flying with Harry Came's stride just pushing him onto second spot on the podium in front of Angus Jarolimek.
The women's finish saw Puskaric and Jordan White shoulder to shoulder with Puskaric just getting the nod.
Taylar, who had competed at the Sydney Branch the day before, said it always comes down to a final sprint .
"I stayed with her and then I caught a little wave on the shore and my surf skills came in handy, It was a tough race because I had swum a lot yesterday and normally I like a bit more surf."
Middleton (20) won the Sydney Branch Ironman race on Saturday and said before last year's win he had finished runner up three times.
"We were all together until the first turning can and then I just put my head down and sprinted because I didn't want to have to finish the race with a run," he said
Cronulla SLSC President Brad Turner said the perfect conditions saw the swimmers coming back to pre Covid numbers. "Seven hundred swimmers on an ideal day showcasing Cronulla Beach - it's a great event."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
