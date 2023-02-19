Sutherland Shire community radio 2SSR 99.7 FM presenter Rhonda Francis has been inducted into The Australian Country Music Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
The honour was given at last month's Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Ms Francis, a radio host for 17 years, presents the program My Kinda Country.
In 2019, Ms Francis won the 2019 Peoples Choice Award at the festival and has been a finalist on five other occasions, including this year.
The Broadcasters Hall of Fame was created in 2022 and she is only the second presenter to be inducted.
Ms Francis said it was "a great honour and privilege to have been accorded this acknowledgement for doing something I love - promoting country music and especially Australian artists and their music".
"I would never have thought all those years ago when I first began broadcasting that I would receive such an honour," she said.
"The People's Choice Awards have been going for 24 years and they differ from the Golden Guitar Awards in that they are voted for by country music listeners from all over Australia.
"It enables ordinary people to have their say as most of these artists are independents and their music is promoted throughout the community radio network."
Ms Francis said country music had always been her passion.
"It's all about the words - the songs tell a story," she said
"The music has diversified over the years with so many genres under the country music umbrella.
"We now have pop, rock, modern, alternate, Americana along with the more traditional, ballads and classic country.
"This is a good thing as it brings new listeners to the genre and you will hear them all on my program."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
