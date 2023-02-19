St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire community radio presenter Rhonda Francis inducted country music broadcasters hall of fame

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 19 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhonda Francis with her Hall of Fame induction award at the festival. Picture supplied.

Sutherland Shire community radio 2SSR 99.7 FM presenter Rhonda Francis has been inducted into The Australian Country Music Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.