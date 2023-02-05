Sutherland has a solid start

In a week after Sutherland Captain Tom Doyle celebrated 4000 runs in 1st Grade on his way to making a solid 96 runs against Easts, his team got off to a solid start on Saturday in their two day Glenn McGrath Oval home game against Penrith.
Sutherland won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that was looking pretty safe after a week of good weather.
The two Sutherland openers weren't in a rush to score early but they put their serious heads on and knuckled down not giving the visiting bowlers any respite.
Sam Konstas and partner Andrew Deitz then punished the Penrith bowlers with 17 year old Konstas finally departing 267 balls later with a score of 117, hitting 12 fours in a solid openers knock.
At the other end Deitz also hit the ton - just, scoring 101 off 235 balls faced and after last week's hero Jack Leaning was dismissed cheaply for six it still left the score a remarkable 3/246.
Jarryd Biviano then fell for eight before the captain came to the crease and he put the anchor down sitting on 15 not out at the end of the first days play leaving the home side in a good position going into day two setting a target of 6/280.
Tom Doyle said Konstas and Dietz got them off to a great start.
"Konstas showed a lot of maturity in his opening dig," Doyle said
"He's 17 and the first Sutherland player to score 1000 runs in one season-he really showed his class."
Doyle said it's a competitive score on that wicket with a very slow outfield.
"But we will have to bowl well because like Penrith we are chasing points."
