Sutherland has a solid start

Updated February 6 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 9:21am
Sutherland young gun opener Sam Konstas played a patient innings in his 117 against Penrith on Saturday. Picture John Veage

In a week after Sutherland Captain Tom Doyle celebrated 4000 runs in 1st Grade on his way to making a solid 96 runs against Easts, his team got off to a solid start on Saturday in their two day Glenn McGrath Oval home game against Penrith.

