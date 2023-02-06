Double-take for brothers

When brothers Frank and Pat Doughty went on a family outing to Manly in 1943 they couldn't know that an image of the day would be celebrated more than 80 years later.
It was World War II and Frank was aged four and Pat was two. Their visit to the seaside was captured by one of the popular street photographers of the era.
Their father, Harry, was in the navy serving overseas and their mother, Molly sent the photo to him with a message written on the back.
"Many years later, when I was clearing out his papers after his passing, I found the photo," Frank, 85, said.
"Pat added, "Seeing it now brings back many memories."
Frank and Pat's photo is part of the new exhibition, Street Photography at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
The selection of images followed a call-out by the Museums of History NSW where 1,500 personal images were contributed by the public.
Presented alongside the photos is a series of works by photomedia artist Anne Zahalka who restaged the photos with their subjects at their original locations, including Frank and Pat at Circular Quay.
The Street Photography exhibition offers a glimpse into the everyday life of Australian people during the Depression, WWII and post-war years.
Exhibition curator Anna Cossu said that street photographers opened up the art of photography to a whole new generation.
"It was a time when people couldn't afford a camera. Street photographers went out in the street and snapped people unaware, often in mid-stride, catching candid moments in the lives of ordinary people, "she said.
"Once your photo was taken you were presented with a ticket. The films were processed quickly and people could view them at street kiosks within 24 to 48 hours."
In 1935 22,000 photos were taken in one week.
The last licensed photo kiosk was located in Martin Place in 1971.
As street photography companies went out of fashion, few negatives lasted except for a rare collection which came to light through the public call-out and have now been acquired by Museums of History NSW, preserved for the future.
The exhibition also helped Frank to reconnect with some old friends.
"Old friends from interstate have contacted me after seeing the story on the exhibition with our photo on the ABC," he said.
Street Photography is at Hurstville Museum and Gallery until 30 April.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
