Sutherland Hospital has welcomed 18 new medical graduate interns this year.
The record intake of almost 1100 medical graduate interns recently started work in NSW public hospitals - more than any other state or territory in Australia.
The new doctors starting their internship will be entering a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, providing formal and on the job training.
They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. They also rotate across different specialties during the intern year, including surgery, medicine and emergency medicine.
"I want to extend a warm welcome to the new doctors of 2023 and thank them for choosing a rewarding career in health," Heathcote MP Lee Evans said.
"These new starters join our excellent Sutherland Hospital workforce and will help their colleagues continue to provide the high-quality local care the Shire community deserves," Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said.
"These new medical graduate interns will also provide a major boost to their new colleagues - our dedicated health staff in the Sutherland Shire who have performed remarkably during a very challenging few years," Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
