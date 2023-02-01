St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Sutherland Hospital welcomes intake of new junior doctors

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:14am, first published February 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire MPs welcome 18 new medical interns who began their careers at Sutherland Hospital this year. Picture supplied

Sutherland Hospital has welcomed 18 new medical graduate interns this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.