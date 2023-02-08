A landmark new partnership between a major health care provider and TAFE NSW will see more nursing students address a skills shortage.
The recently launched cadet program will support enrolled nursing students by giving TAFE NSW Kogarah Diploma of Nursing students guaranteed work placement, the opportunity for employment while studying and a guaranteed interview for a position at a local Ramsay hospital after graduating.
Ramsay owns St George Private and Kareena Private hospitals. It is Australia's largest private hospital operator.
With a growing skills gap since the COVID-19 pandemic, it is predicted that there will be shortfall of about 85,000 nurses nationwide by 2025.
The partnership also ensures TAFE NSW Kogarah students are given a mentor during work placement and experience across several wards and departments.
Positions on offer for cadets in NSW include assistants in nursing and undergraduate enrolled nurse or registered nurse or midwifery roles in a range of areas including operating suites, maternity, mental health, cardiac and rehabilitation services.
TAFE NSW Nursing Discipline Leader Zachary Byfield said the move would address a critical workforce need.
"The pandemic has reinforced the vital role our nurses play in our communities and TAFE NSW is committed to ensuring a steady pipeline of nursing graduates across the state," he said.
"This partnership ensures TAFE NSW nursing students become part of the Ramsay workforce while still studying and gives them a practical experience of their course material."
Ramsay Health Care Chief Nurse and Clinical Services Director, Dr Bernadette Eather, said the national cadetship program would help develop leading nurses of the future.
"Ramsay Health Care has a wonderful relationship with TAFE NSW and we're excited to take this a step further by offering cadetship places," Dr Eather said.
"The cadets will gain valuable experience and genuine insight into what it's like working in the healthcare industry as a nurse. They will get to partner with experienced Ramsay Health Care nurses who are committed to providing excellent health care for their patients.
"Best of all, they will become part of the Ramsay family and be surrounded by a team committed to helping them grow their skills and excel in their nursing careers."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.