Paramedics are calling for an expansion of ambulance facilities in St George, after the NSW Government confirmed it would build a new station in Sutherland Shire within the next few years to improve response times.
Brett Simpson, an experienced paramedic and member of the Australian Paramedics Association (APA) said St George would greatly benefit from another station.
The paramedic who was most recently based at the Kogarah station, said although both regions desperately needed more facilities and paramedics, there was a more pressing need in St George.
Data shared with the Leader showed the percentage of calls with ambulance arrival within 15 minutes (P1) decreased significantly in St George, with the largest decrease in the Hurstville area (response time from 65.9 per cent to 30.2 per cent).
The percentage of calls with ambulance arrival within 30 minutes (P1) also decreased, with the smallest decrease being observed in the Cronulla, Miranda, Caringbah area, where the response time decreased from 98.1 per cent to 84.6 per cent.
Mr Simpson said it would be prudent for extra paramedics and ambulances to be deployed to existing facilities in the shire.
"The problem we have with the announcement is that there are already four ambulance stations in the shire - Caringbah, Menai, Engadine and Bundeena," he said.
"All except Bundeena already have capacity for extra vehicles and paramedic crews, that could be implemented with extra lockers and minor adjustments. That would be a super easy quick fix in those locations. The shire is also serviced by a day/on-call ambulance in the Royal National Park.
"Response times in St George are worse but there is no actual physical capacity to put extra paramedics into that area. COVID-19 played a part in that, but the government's data showed that response times have fallen off a cliff steadily in the past 10 to 15 years."
He said the period between 2018-2022 was particularly significant, with January-March being used as a starting point for data, when Hurstville station closed and was replaced with what Mr Simpson described as a "downgraded facility".
"March was when the Kogarah super station opened and when Hurstville closed. It was replaced with effectively a carport and toilet block and shipping contained building," he said.
"The ambulance service says that's still an ambulance facility, but what we use it for is if we are in the area and we need a pit stop. We don't ever respond from that location.
"The previous Hurstville ambulance station still exists and is currently being used as a carpark for NSW Police officers."
Mr Simpson said the majority of responses were from St George Hospital.
"Running from there to the bottom of Lugarno or Alfords Point is a really long way," he said. "It's a 15-20 minute drive with lights and sirens.
"Having the facility re-opened in the Hurstville or Mortdale catchment is crucial. It defies belief for us that the shire was picked for a fifth ambulance station when Hurstville, Rockdale and Kogarah effectively have one."
