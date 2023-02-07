Enjoy fine dining with a fabulous view in Lugarno Advertising Feature

Lugarno Seafood Restaurant offers the perfect choice for all kinds of special occasions. Picture supplied

At Lugarno Seafood Restaurant it's the fusion of the best from the past and the present that creates a timeless, unpretentious, approachable and hugely popular dining experience.

Owner George Andreou said he and his dedicated team have a passion for what they do.



"We offer fresh, seasonal food and uncompromising service and have been doing so for 30 years in this wonderful location," he said.

The restaurant promises fine dining which concentrates on modern Australian seafood. "While offering the best of local seafood produce we also serve dishes from the land such as Grass Fed Eye Fillet and our juicy Tasmanian Lamb Backstrap, sourced from local butcheries," George said.

"These act as a perfect partner, highlighting Australia's finest from the farm to the ocean.



"If these choices prove to be a hard decision then you can always go for our signature Hot and Cold Seafood Platter. I promise that will leave you reeling."

And if it's a family gathering there is also an extensive children's menu on offer.

Lugarno Seafood Restaurant offers the perfect location to celebrate a special occasion.

"The hours stretch harmoniously with non-stop service from lunch through to dinner allowing our guests to just relax and enjoy themselves as they gaze at the body of water named after Lake Lugano in Switzerland," George said.