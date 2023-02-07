Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Choking our roads and our communities

I would like to share my serious concerns about the impact to our community of work being undertaken on the M6 development.
This concern is heightened by the lack of information and engagement the State Government has undertaken regarding the M8 and M5 Toll Roads.
The State Government is reviewing the performance of these roads and this review would include consultation with impacted councils and their residents.
We are nearly 12 months on from the last correspondence from the State Government and no closer to the release of the Network Performance Review Plan for the M5 and M8 toll roads.
This inaction has left councils and our communities to deal with unacceptable congestion caused by heavy vehicles actively avoiding toll roads through southern Sydney.
Congestion and toll avoidance of the M5 and M8 is killing our suburban centres. Worst hit are Beverly Hills Entertainment Precinct and Kingsgrove Village where cars and trucks use local roads to avoid increasing tolls. With the construction of the M6, Kogarah will suffer the same fate.
Poor decisions are impacting our community's liveability as our streets and roads, which should have a pedestrian focus, are choked by cars and trucks making them unattractive and unhealthy.
Not only is this inaction costing councils as it impacts the wear and tear of local roads, which councils are already stretching funding to maintain and renew, the State Government in an attempt to win favour is now offering a toll reimbursement. So now taxpayers have paid for construction, paid for use and are now paying for the reimbursement.
The M6 Stage 1, due for completion in 2025 starts and ends on President Avenue Kogarah. With no commitment to future stages, it is inevitable that Kogarah will suffer the same fate as Beverly Hills, Kingsgrove and Bexley.
These suburbs and centres once known for their local amenity will become a haven for toll avoidance and congestion. The State Government must address these issues, our communities should not continue to suffer from poor planning and lack of accountability.
To see the details of the current project stages visit the Transport for NSW project webpage M6 | M6 Stage 1 | Transport for NSW (RMS) (caportal.com.au).
