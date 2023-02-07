St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kogarah RSL Youth Club secures future with new lease

By Jim Gainsford
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Kogarah RSL Youth Club members will be staying at the at Bexley Masonic Hall.

Members of the Kogarah RSL Youth Club committee met with the St George Freemasons last week to secure the lease on the Bexley Masonic Hall.

