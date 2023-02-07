Kogarah RSL Youth Club secures future with new lease

Members of the Kogarah RSL Youth Club committee met with the St George Freemasons last week to secure the lease on the Bexley Masonic Hall.
The future of the youth club was in doubt late last year when it could no longer afford to pay its $,3600 a month rent for the hall where it stores its extensive collection of gymnastic equipment.
The club was originally housed in Colvin Hall, Kogarah for many years but had to move out in 2016 to make way for the redevelopment of the Kogarah RSL Club, now Club Kogarah.
After a temporary stay at the Shopfront Arts Co-op at Carlton, the youth club has been at the Bexley Masonic Hall for the past four years.
The youth club's rent had been paid for by the Kogarah RSL Sub-branch.
But the sub-branch was informed by RSL head office that this was not allowed to financially help as the youth club is incorporated, has an ABN number and is not a charity.
Last month, Club Kogarah announced that it would pay the youth club's rent for the next year.
St George Freemans spokesman Patrick Medway said negotiations for the youth club to renew the lease on the Bexley hall have been successful.
"Finally, after lots of negotiations we have reached an agreement for the club to say one year with a two-year option," Mr Medway said.
"We are delighted to assist the club and hope we can carry on and support them into the future.
"We are pleased to assist the youth club with their gymnastics activities and hope more children will join."
Kogarah RSL Youth Club assistant secretary, Suzanne O'Connor thanked the St George Freemasons for their generosity.
"We are looking forward to sign a lease for one-year rental and with a two-year option at a generous figure that is agreeable to both parties," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
