Students at NSW public schools are set to benefit from a new range of evidence-based well-being programs, but some are already taking flight with their own strong initiatives.
Quality assurance criteria for a 'catalogue' has been informed by a commissioned Literature Review undertaken by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute. The new resource aims to provide greater mental health support for young people.
"Sourcing appropriate and high-quality programs is not always easy for schools, taking time and often requiring specialist knowledge. This catalogue takes out the guesswork and administrative burden, giving school leaders more confidence in their decisions around what external providers they use to support students," Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said.
Schools will be encouraged to utilise the catalogue, they can still choose programs that meet local needs and deliver results for their students.
James Cook Boys Technology High School, Kogarah, is having success with its well-being targets, hosting interactive workshops for students as part of its and welfare initiatives.
Principal Mark Marciniak said COVID-19 brought with it unexpected challenges, and schools needed to adapt to ensure students' well-being didn't fall behind.
"We had to take on additional responsibilities that initially no one was trained for - to be able to move than through that with our staff and community was difficult," he said.
"This is really the first year we have started off not in the COVID-19 mind frame, and we are trying to get back on track in supporting the kids."
Teachers knew they had to do something, because students asked for it.
"The data told us, it's very heavily evidence based," Mr Marciniak said. "Internal student focus groups that had a student voice and input helped us understand what their needs are."
The school's Well-being Manager Ben Yelavich, says one of the key drivers is the 'Best Men' program, which supports the boys from Year 6/7 through to Year 12.
"It's about helping students in pivotal points in their development," he said. "There is a lot of value in things like camps, where they build relationships with not only their peers but their teachers."
The school is also having its annual open evening on February 28.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.