St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Places

James Cooks Boys High School drives a successful well-being program

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Cooks Boys High School Year 9 students Joshua Grey, Tobias Weakley, Jordan Abbas, Saleh Fletcher and Houghton with the school's Well-Being Manager Ben Yelavich. Picture by Chris Lane

Students at NSW public schools are set to benefit from a new range of evidence-based well-being programs, but some are already taking flight with their own strong initiatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.