A passion project has come into fruition at Sans Souci, with the completion of a new aged facility.
Sans Souci Aged Care Home is a retired and assisted living home that is ready to welcome its first residents.
The boutique facility on 45 Lawson Street offers 44 beds with state-of-the-art furniture and medical equipment. It specialises in dementia care, respite, rehabilitation and post-acute care. Meals are prepared on site by a chef in the commercial kitchen.
Costing in excess of $20 million, the home is privately owned and operated by a Sans Souci family. There is a sentimental attachment to the project, with the family fulfilling a relative's wishes of building an aged care home in their memory.
"It's like a little resort," owner Ivan Nanevski said. "I want residents to have highest care possible. If they want lobster or steak, that's what they will get. If they need an MRI, they get it on the spot."
Quality and Commissioning Manager Janice Stokes, said the aim was to provide a community feel for its residents.
"That's important to them. We also have double rooms, which are perfect for couples because if one has dementia, they hate being separated."
Details: info@sanssouciagedcare.com.au or 9529 7286.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
