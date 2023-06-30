St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Stroke Foundation promotes National Stroke Week 2023

By Eva Kolimar
June 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Heathcote's Stacey Grapsas, pictured on left, survived a stroke at age 27. Picture supplied
Australians will be better equipped to save a life when a stroke strikes, with a financial boost from the Federal Government to deliver critical community stroke education programs.

