Australians will be better equipped to save a life when a stroke strikes, with a financial boost from the Federal Government to deliver critical community stroke education programs.
Stroke Foundation will benefit with its F.A.S.T. Community Education Program, which provides educational tools to communities, with knowledge to recognise the common signs and risks of stroke, and encouraging them to act fast when a stroke attacks the brain.
The F.A.S.T acronym (Face, Arms, Speech, and Time) highlights the three common signs of stroke - facial droop, the inability to lift both arms, and slurred speech - and reminds people to get emergency medical treatment.
Heathcote's Stacey Grapsas knows all too well how crucial fast assistance can be when it comes to an emergency situation such as a stroke.
She was 27 years of age when she had a stroke. Healthy, young, and active, she had little to no warning of what was to come. In the 18 months prior to her stroke, she had been improving her health and lifestyle through diet and exercise, she didn't consume alcohol and was limiting fatty foods and her sugar intake.
Looking back on the lead up to her stroke, the only symptom that something was wrong was that she had experienced severe facial pain down the left side of her face, lasting for three to four minutes. This had happened only a few times, but the last time caused her to become disorientated and dizzy.
She was at work when she collapsed. Her work colleagues initially thought she had vertigo and helped her into a chair to rest, however when she was unable to use her right hand this prompted concern and her mother and partner arrived and took her immediately to the GP.
Five days after the stroke, she was fatigued, her depth perception was impaired, and she was dizzy with diminished eyesight.
Attempting to move her right thumb one day while calling her partner, it didn't move. She got an MRI and was advised to go straight to the hospital.
The diagnosis of a Pontine Stroke was confirmed by the doctors. Stacey spent a few days in hospital and was under constant observation for two weeks at home.
She still has some fatigue, and for about six months after her stroke, she struggled to find the right words, but she is recovered, and her perception has returned.
"I thought being healthy meant that I wasn't at risk of having a stroke," she said.
Since her stroke she has become an advocate for greater awareness of symptoms, and has taken part in the Stroke Foundation's annual fundraising campaign, Stride4Stroke.
August marks National Stroke Week.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.