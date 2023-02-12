Cronulla is overflowing with cafes, but they are much different to the one operating from a back street church hall.
The Cronulla Community Cafe opens each Wednesday, serving morning tea and lunch for the homeless, needy and lonely.
The cafe was established in 2006 by the Uniting Church (now the New Beginnings Uniting Church) at the corner of Gosport Street and Burke Road.
The church organisers called for community volunteers to help run the service, and they have continued unfailingly for 17 years.
The cafe relies on donations, and principal supporters include Cronulla RSL Memorial Club, Cronulla Bakers Delight and Lilli Pilli Patisserie.
Sue Woolridge, who has been involved with the cafe for six years, said, "We have had wonderful volunteers over the years".
"There are eight to 10 of us and most are seniors, although we do have some who are younger," she said.
"They are so dedicated - no complaints, and they do the work willingly and happily
"Merla Ayres, our organiser, is in her 80s and does an amazing job.
"We would love to have more volunteers because at present we all have to work every week and, if someone is not there, it's difficult to fill the gap.
"If we can get more volunteers we can expand our service. We would like to be able to distribute fresh fruit and vegetables and groceries, as we did in COVID."
Mrs Woolridge said about 25 people attended the cafe each Wednesday.
"We open at 10am with tea and coffee and cakes, and then serve lunch at 12."
Mrs Woolridge said about 25 per cent of those who attended lived in Cronulla and the remainder came, often by train, from other parts of the shire.
"We had a larger number before COVID," she said.
"I think the numbers will start to build up again as the economic situation deteriorates.
"The purpose is to help those who are homeless, the needy and people who are looking for social interaction.
"Quite often a lot of the pensioners are there on their own.
"We have been picking up some ladies and bringing them."
Mrs Woolridge said one of their regulars "lives in his car, and a few others move around from couch to couch".
"They are doing it tough," she said.
"We never turn anyone away. If anyone comes to our door, we welcome them.
"The only time we couldn't do it was during COVID, and then we supplied fresh fruit and vegetables and groceries."
Mrs Woolridge said the church had received a government grant to repair and make useable a store room, where they would keep groceries.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can email: cafe@nbu.org.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.