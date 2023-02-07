Reverend Len Abbott farewelled

Reverend Len Abbott, former pastor at St John's Anglican Church, Penshurst., passed away on 24 January at the age of 100.
Mr Abbott's funeral service was held at St John The Evangelist Church, Penshurst on Tuesday, 31 January,
The service was conducted by the former Archbishop of Sydney Most Rev. Glenn Davies, who was a student when Mr Abbott was Chaplain at Shore Grammar, before he came to Holy Trinity Peakhurst.
Mr Abbott was born in Adelaide and followed in his father's footsteps becoming qualified as an engineer.
When World War II broke out, he wanted to enlist, but the Commonwealth government needed men to work in the Port Kembla Steel Works. At Wollongong he joined the congregation at St Michael's Wollongong and helped Rev RCM Long in his spare time.
Mr Abbott returned to Adelaide and decided he should become a clergyman. He studied at Moore College and was ordained in Adelaide where he served at an evangelical parish before being offered a position at a Sydney Anglican boys' school Shore.
"Len influenced many young men and many became clergy," Brian Shaw, a friend and former parishioner said.
"He later was appointed Minister at Holy Trinity Peakhurst Anglican church with St Stephen's Lugarno, where he also had a profound influence with his wife, Dorothy.
"They were a team in the old Anglican model. Len later became Rector of St Matthew's Windsor from where he retired.
"On Dorothy's passing he moved from Eastwood to live with his daughter's family in George Street, Penshurst and joined St John's Parish. When life became difficult he moved to Mary Andrews Village at South Hurstville, where numerous old friends resided. He celebrated his Centenary with a letter from Queen Elizabeth last September."
"Many of his previous students and parishioners joined Cath and David and their families in celebrating a joyous life well lived and each had their stories to tell. The sermon was preached from 1 Peter 1: 1 - 9 by Rev.Bart Vavden Hengel, previous Rector at St John's Penshurst.
"It was amazing to hear of his influence throughout the Australian church and the people he encouraged and leading roles he championed."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
