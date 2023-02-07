Salvos to celebrate Seniors Week at Arncliffe

The Seniors Festival will be celebrated with an open day at the Salvation Army's Macquarie Lodge Aged Care Centre, Arncliffe this weekend.
The centre will hold an art workshop on Saturday, 11 February which is open for all to join in, whether an individual is a beginner in their art skills or an expert.
There will also be prizes on offer for the most creative pieces, as well as an exhibition showcasing the work of some of the Centre's residents, including the works of prized photographer, Raymond Horsey.
The event is one that the Salvation Army Aged Care Centres are holding to showcase what it means to enjoy this age and stage of life.
There will be finger food and drinks to enjoy, all free of charge, as well as tours of the site and an information booth.
Attendees are encouraged to ask as many questions as they can at the information booth on all things aged care, whether questions related to Residential Aged Care, Salvos Home Care, Retirement Living or finance and payment related questions, The Salvation Army Aged Care team will be happy to provide information.
"We'd love to speak to people young and old about our amazing Centre," said Milly Prokopenko, Macquarie Lodge Aged Care Centre Manager.
"Whether people be interested in visiting Macquarie Lodge for themselves, or for their parents or grandparents, all are welcome, and we would love to showcase our facilities on-site."
