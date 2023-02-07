St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Salvos to celebrate Seniors Week at Arncliffe

Updated February 7 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:18pm
The Seniors Festival will be celebrated with an open day at the Salvation Army's Macquarie Lodge Aged Care Centre, Arncliffe this weekend.

