Thousands of fee-free TAFE and Vocational Education and Training courses on offer

February 11 2023 - 5:30pm
If you've been thinking about studying something new, or upskilling, now is the time as Fee-Free TAFE and vocational education and training courses in NSW are open for enrolments.Picture: John Veage

School leavers and people in the Barton electorate wanting to retrain, upskill and re-enter the workforce are being encouraged to enrol in one of approximately 120,000 Fee-Free TAFE and Vocational Education and Training places on offer in NSW this year.

