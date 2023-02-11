Thousands of fee-free TAFE and Vocational Education and Training courses on offer

School leavers and people in the Barton electorate wanting to retrain, upskill and re-enter the workforce are being encouraged to enrol in one of approximately 120,000 Fee-Free TAFE and Vocational Education and Training places on offer in NSW this year.
The Fee-Free places are available following the recent landmark agreement between the Albanese Labor Government and NSW Government to address skills shortages.
The $319 million agreement is expected to deliver a significant boost to the NSW skills and training sector.
The course list will see approximately 40,200 fee-free places in the care sector (including approximately 10,000 in the Early Childhood Education and Care sector), 9,900 in technology and digital, 6,900 in agriculture, 5,200 in construction, 5,000 in hospitality and tourism, 1,200 in sovereign capability, and 51,400 in other priority sectors including foundation skills.
The Agreement will increase opportunities and workforce participation of priority groups, including First Nations Australians, young people aged 17-24, people out of work or receiving income support, unpaid carers, women undertaking study in non-traditional fields, people with disability and certain categories of visa holders.
"Whether it's a career in hospitality, technology, construction, or early childhood; there is an abundance of pathways open in Barton," Member for Barton Linda Burney said.
"If you've been thinking about studying something new, or upskilling, now is the time as Fee-Free TAFE and vocational education and training courses in NSW are open for enrolments."
For more information and to enrol, visit www.tafensw.edu.au/fee-free-short-courses
