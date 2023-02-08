Bayside to launch campaign in support of The Voice

Bayside Council will embark on a community education and awareness program to support the upcoming referendum include a Voice to Parliament (the Voice) in the constitution.
At its November meeting the Council endorsed the Uluru Statement From The Heart which in turn implies endorsement of the Voice to Parliament and a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming referendum.
The council's City Services Committee approved the proposed program at its February 1 meeting.
The council will support the campaign to be introduced by the Federal Government and Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) by sharing and distributing these resources locally.
Any material produced by Council would also support the federal government's messaging.
To support its proposed program, the council is expected to allocate $50,000 from the 2022-23 budget for contracting the media campaign to an appropriate consultant.
A further $30,000 will be allocated in the 2023-24 budget to support local activations that improve community understanding of the Voice to Parliament and Uluru Statement From The Heart.
It is expected this referendum will be held in August to November 2023.
"Local governments and community organisations can support the referendum by providing local constituencies with factual and accurate information about the Voice to counter misconceptions and misinformation," the council's report said.
National polling on the Voice has shown that 50 per cent of voters say they need more information about the details of the Voice in order to cast an informed vote.
40 per cent of voters say they have enough information, and 10 percent are unsure.
Support for the Voice is strongest among people aged 18 to 34 years (85 per cent support), and lowest among voters aged 55+ years (58 per cent).
63 percent of voters were aware a referendum was happening, with the lowest percentage of those not aware in the 18-34-year group (60 per cent).
23 per cent of voters say they are undecided, but when pushed about how they are leaning, a majority (65 per cent) indicate a vote for Yes.
"There are likely to be many competing messages as the referendum campaign gears up, meaning that as the local authority, Council should take care to ensure factual, accurate and authoritative information is central to its local community education program," the report said.
The awareness campaign will feature local identities and prominent community leaders (presidents of sporting clubs, high profile seniors, leaders in the multicultural community, young people, business owners, corporate executives), and ordinary residents as 'community champions' to appear in maximum one-minute video vignettes.
"Targeted messaging with specific demographics is warranted where focused messaging can have a stronger overall impact, in particular with young people to inform them that the referendum is happening this year, and to reinforce all the reasons youth intend voting yes," the report said.
"Further work is needed with seniors to inform of the facts of the Voice and dispel any myths this cohort may be holding in relation to how it will function.
" Hearteningly, a number of older people at the Mayor's Christmas party for seniors spoke positively about the Voice, and these are individuals who could be approached for testimonials in the media campaign.
"Bayside's strong multicultural community should be a particular focus of targeted work to help people whose first language is not English understand the Voice and its objectives."
As a first step, the council will seek potential opportunities for collaboration through SSROC in relation to the development of resources.
A budget proposal for the campaign will be provided during the development of the council's 2023/24 budget process.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
