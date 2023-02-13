Off to the polls again for the third time in just over a year

Voters will go to the polls for the third time in just over a year on March 25.
The state election on that date follows the federal election on May 21, 2022 and council elections on December 4, 2020.
Voters are being urged to make sure they are enrolled and details are up to date.
NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said, "Whether you need to enrol for the first time, update your details or just check where you are enrolled, it's quick and easy to do online."
Visit: elections.nsw.gov.au
Key dates include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.