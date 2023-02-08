St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese comes to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
The Wharf Revue in an earlier production - Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe, Phillip Scott (on piano) and Mandy Bishop. Picture: Karleen Minney / ACM

Following sold out seasons in Sydney and Canberra, The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese is coming to the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland this month.

