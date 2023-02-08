Following sold out seasons in Sydney and Canberra, The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese is coming to the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland this month.
There will be two performances on Wednesday and Thursday, February 15-16.
The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese is part of the inaugural top-line program following the reopening of the former Sutherland Entertainment Centre after a $41 million upgrade.
More than 1200 people attended the Bangarra Dance Theatre's two performances of its first children's work, Waru - journey of a small turtle, on January 28-29.
A promotional statement for The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese reads:
It's a new dawn, a new day, and a new captain at the helm of the ship state.
Following inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War Three - the Wharf Revue is back with its funniest political satire yet.
Inspired by the new national spirit of optimism that lasted for a week, The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese presents the audience with 90 minutes of sheer laughter in which they tackle the big-picture issues and leave no politician unscathed.
From the producers of "The Gospel According to Paul," the show features the much-loved Jonathan Biggins, Phillip Scott, Drew Forsythe and Mandy Bishop, taking to the stage as politicians such as Julia Gillard, John Howard, Tony Abbott, Kevin Rudd, Pauline Hanson and Anthony Albanese.
These legends of political satire have seen off seven Prime Ministers - come along and see what they do to the latest one in Looking for Albanese.
Rachel Healy, Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Interim Director said, "For over 20 years The Wharf Review has kept the flame of live political satire ablaze".
"This team's sharp wit, brilliant mimicry and superb musicality are all grounded by the kind of downright stupidity that leaves its packed houses crying with laughter," Ms Healy said.
"After a recent sell-out season at the Seymour Centre, Looking for Albanese is heading to the home of political hilarity - the Sutherland Shire - and we're thrilled to offer audiences keen to see the new Pavilion such a guaranteed great night out."
The program over the next few weeks also includes:
For more information on The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese and further program announcements, visit: thepavilionarts.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
