New co-located preschools, with 100 new public preschools and 50 new and expanded preschools at Catholic and Independent schools.



Converting 10,000 casual teachers to permanent positions to reduce the reliance on temporary teachers.



Cutting administration hours for teachers by five hours per week.



Banning the use of mobile phones in all NSW public schools to reduce distraction, cyberbullying and improve education outcomes.



Ending the failed overseas recruitment program and redirecting resources towards recruiting NSW teaching students into schools.



Expanding co-ed school access for all families so every parent has the choice of where to send their children.

