Labor is promising to build a multi-purpose school hall at Sutherland Public School if it wins the March 25 state election.
Deputy State Opposition Leader and spokeswoman on education, Prue Car made the commitment with Labor candidate for Heathcote, Maryanne Stuart on Wednesday.
They said the school currently doesn't have a school hall, and the 340 students are forced to go offsite for assemblies or large indoor events.
The promised hall project will include new toilets and canteen facilities.
Ms Car said the project would be completed within the first term of a Minns Labor Government, allowing whole-of-school assemblies on site, as well as an indoor sport area during poor weather.
"The Sutherland Public School community have gone without a proper school hall for too long," she said.
Ms Car said Labor's schools policy also includes:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.