Labor promises to build new multi-purpose hall at Sutherland Public School

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Maryanne Stuart (front left), Prue Car and Mark Buttigieg MLC with Sutherland Public School parents (rear from left) Meryl Goddard and daughter Sophie, Natalie Simonian, Mark Goddard and Natt Davis. Picture by Chris Lane

Labor is promising to build a multi-purpose school hall at Sutherland Public School if it wins the March 25 state election.

