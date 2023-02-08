The Coalition has promised $8 million to upgrade the the Como-Oatley walk and cycle path.
The proposed works would include reconstructing about 220 metres of asphalt path on the northern approach to the bridge, where tree root damage has made parts of the route unsafe.
Other features of the upgrade would be lights on the bridge and rest stops with seating.
Premier Dominic Perrottet gave the commitment on Wednesday with the Liberal MPs who represent the seats on either side of the bridge - Mark Coure (Oatley) and Eleni Petinos (MIranda).
Mr Perrottet said the project would be delivered "as quickly as possible" during the four-year term if his government was returned on March 25.
"It's a small project, which will make a real difference to local families," he said.
"Metros and motorways are important, but so too are these smaller projects."
Georges River Council has been working with Transport for NSW on the proposal.
In December 2021, the council revealed TfNSW had started survey and geotechnical investigations to develop short and longer-term options for upgrading the shared path.
The survey report was expected to include options for the path construction style, cost estimates; preparation of a community engagement program and the cost of providing lights across the bridge.
Mr Coure, who launched a petition to see the pathway upgraded, said on Wednesday the $8 million commitment by the government would ensure the work went ahead.
Georges River Council would contribute to the cost by maintaining the facility, he said.
"This is something my community has been calling for so long, and I made it an election commitment," he said.
"Georges River Council has put together a detailed application that will see the path [on the northern side of the bridge] reconstructed and widened, with embankment works, proper fencing and lighting.
"It is asphalted at the moment, but there are a lot of cracks, bumps and tree roots, which have caused accidents."
Ms Petinos said, "This is such an important piece of infrastructure for our local community".
"An active lifestyle is part of who we are," she said.
"Families pop over the bridge to enjoy the facilities at Oatley and come back and sit down at the cafes and Thai restaurant.
"This project will be important for small businesses and the families."
Sutherland Shire Council completed an upgrade of the path on the southern side of the bridge about two years ago.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
