St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

World Title bout a knock-out for NSW

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:06pm, first published February 8 2023 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tszyu will face off against Tony Harrison at Qudos Bank Arena on March 12.

Australian boxing superstar and Super Welterweight World Title contender Tim Tszyu will challenge for the interim world title in Sydney next month in a knock-out sporting event secured by the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.