Australian boxing superstar and Super Welterweight World Title contender Tim Tszyu will challenge for the interim world title in Sydney next month in a knock-out sporting event secured by the NSW Government.
Tszyu, son of legendary former light middleweight world champion Kostya Tszyu, will face off against former world champion, American Tony Harrison at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday March 12.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said they partnered with No Limit Boxing and Total Sport and Entertainment to bring the highly anticipated world title bout to Sydney, adding to the State's extensive sporting events calendar in 2023.
Tim Tszyu said he was excited to return to Sydney for this milestone fight.
"Sydney is my home, it's the place that made me who I am and I can't wait to create history here.
"It's going to be absolutely electric. I have one date, one time and one name on my mind and that's Tony Harrison."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
