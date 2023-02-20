Silver salties keep old surfers active

Silver Salties is a participation program for older Australians (65+) at participating surf lifesaving clubs throughout Australia promoting physical activity, social connections, and involvement in the surf lifesaving community.
Participants believe that Silver Salties helps them improve their fitness, strength, balance and flexibility, as well as connect socially with others, and fee part of the surf lifesaving community.
The Elouera Silver Salties group meet monthly at the Elouera Surf Club and welcome all new members.
They have an interesting guest speaker each Month with February's visit by the NSW Fire Brigade -to give advice on fire prevention.
The Elouera Silver Salties group's next event at the Elouera Surf Club on Tuesday March 7 at 9.30am is a National Maritime Museum talk -morning tea will be served after the meeting.
To book- Jill Cameron at Elouera SLSC on 9523 7295.
