St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Silver salties keep old surfers active

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:00pm
The crew from Cronulla Fire Station proved to be a great success at the February Elouera Silver Salties meeting. Picture Chris Lane

Silver Salties is a participation program for older Australians (65+) at participating surf lifesaving clubs throughout Australia promoting physical activity, social connections, and involvement in the surf lifesaving community.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

