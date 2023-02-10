Come lecture time in a few weeks, you'd be right to forgive Julian Cox's students for not recognising him.
The Honorary Associate Professor from the School of Chemical Engineering from the University of NSW/University of Sydney is preparing to cut off his hair and beard in support of people affected by cancer.
This is his seventh snip in the World's Greatest Shave, the major annual fundraiser for Leukaemia Foundation.
On March 15, the official first day of the national event, the Carlton resident will be filmed getting the chop live on television, on Channel 7's The Morning Show.
"I do regular segments about food safety issues on the show," Mr Cox, who specialises in food microbiology said. "I got talking about it and Larry Emdur said 'I think that would make great TV. He mentioned it to the producers and they've gone for it."
Mr Cox will clipper his locks as short as possible, without actually shaving it off.
"The aim is to make it impactful and a show of it, but to go out in sympathy for people who really have to go through chemotherapy treatment where they lose their hair," he said.
"The symbolism is great. On the other side of it from a public viewpoint it's a bit of fun and it's community building."
Best of all, he will know what to expect - but there are a few more silver strands about this time, he said.
"It's probably been more than 25 years I've done this, every three years once the hair is re-grown, and I've got quite a decent head of hair. I've got a ponytail that's about two feet in length.
"But the beard is a bit shorter than I'd like. I had a Santa beard going before Christmas but unfortunately I had to go into hospital for heart surgery and had to trim the bottom of it. It's still quite full so the effect will be dramatic when it comes off.
"One year I took my eyebrows off. I probably won't do that again. It really did look strange."
The idea behind the event is to somewhat step into the shoes of someone who is going through chemotherapy treatment.
"Coming into the cooler months you certainly notice how much heat you lose through your head," Mr Cox said. "It's part of the suffering experience.
"The reason for me being involved is that my wife's young relative lost his life to leukaemia at age 12 or 13. Seeing someone of that age die is tragic as opposed to dying at age 90 of cancer when you've had a full life.
"My wife also works in cancer care clinical trials at St George Hospital. It's nice to think maybe one day cancer could be a thing of the past - we can hope."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
