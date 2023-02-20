Oyster Bays Jacob McLachlan is a member of the Australian Subway Joeys who have just competed in the four nations U-17 Antalya Youth Cup in Turkiye.
McLachlan who plays for Sydney FC and is also a Year 11 student of St Patrick's College, Sutherland was travelling with the Under 17's Australian team and flew to Turkiye (Turkey) as the recent Earthquakes rumbled causing massive loss of life.
In their last game they lost to Uzbekistan meaning they finished the tournament on four points following a draw against Czechia and a win over Morocco, while Uzbekistan were crowned the winners on nine points.
Subway Joeys' Head Coach Brad Maloney had selected a 23-player squad.
"The Youth Cup presented an exciting opportunity to pit some of the country's best emerging footballers against leading opposition from three different continents.
"To be able to play the likes of Czechia, Morocco, and Uzbekistan within six days was an ideal learning experience for this squad as we prepare for June's AFC U-17 Asian Cup and hopefully the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year," he said
Following the Four Nations tournament, Maloney said he was pleased with their performance against an Uzbekistan side who has played 10 matches against European opposition in recent months.
"This was an invaluable tournament for the squad as we commence our own preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup later this year.
"All games were against quality opponents, with different styles posing unique challenges for the playing group; exactly what we can expect in Thailand and hopefully at the U-17 World Cup.
"Throughout the tournament, we were able to give all players valuable match minutes plus trial a variety of combinations, which was a core objective."
A product from the Georges River Football Club Jacobs family said they were extremely proud of his achievements and commitments to not only to his soccer but also to his studies.
