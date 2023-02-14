Dog in Sylvania attack declared dangerous with restrictions imposed

A dog which attacked a man in a Sylvania street, inflicting a serious chest wound, will not be put down but has been formally declared dangerous and is subject to restrictions.
The man, 46, was taken by ambulance to St George Hospital in a stable condition after the incident, which occurred in Florida Street about 9.30am on February 2.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Rutherford said, "Paramedics arrived to quite a chaotic scene, but thankfully the dog had been restrained".
"We treated a man who had received a deep laceration with a puncture point on the right side of his chest, Inspector Pembroke said. "Our Medical Specialist Team were able to complete an ultrasound on his chest."
Police were told the dog was an American Staffordshire Terrier.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said this week an investigation by its officers had concluded "with the dog now formally declared dangerous under the powers prescribed to council under the NSW Companion Animals Act".
"Under this legislation, dogs right across NSW which have been deemed to be dangerous or menacing must be restrained on a lead and muzzled when outside their home enclosure and wear a collar bearing distinctive red and yellow stripes," he said.
"As well as assisting local government staff in readily identifying these dogs and effectively managing them when in public spaces, these collars also serve as a warning to members of the public.
"Strict penalties apply for owners of a dogs deemed to be dangerous or menacing in instances where they fail to comply with these and other restrictions."
The spokesman said the council took seriously its responsibility to keep members of the public and their pets safe from the threat of dog attack.
"We continue educate local residents about the importance of responsible pet ownership and penalties that apply for those who fail to meet these requirements," he said.
"Over the past 12 months, council has issued 21 fines related to dog attacks, with fines issued totalling $27,720.
"Sutherland Shire Council, like other councils across NSW, generally addresses dog attack offences through the issue of $1320 on-the-spot fines as opposed to pursuing these matters through the courts system where more lenient financial penalties are often applied.
"However, council does reserve its right to take legal action against owners in the most serious of cases."
Further information: Declared Dangerous and Menacing Dogs - Office of Local Government NSW
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
