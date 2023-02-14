St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dog declared dangerous after council investigation into attack on man at Sylvania

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dog in Sylvania attack declared dangerous with restrictions imposed

A dog which attacked a man in a Sylvania street, inflicting a serious chest wound, will not be put down but has been formally declared dangerous and is subject to restrictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.