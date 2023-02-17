A director of the company Iridium, which developed the luxury Wavelength apartment complex opposite Cronulla beach, has given a commitment to rectify outstanding defects after the project's building contractor was placed under administration.
Roy Manassen told the Leader he gave the assurance at a meeting of apartment owners this week.
Owners are apprehensive about the situation, saying the $120 million development, which was completed in late 2021, has a range of defects, and some apartments are uninhabitable.
The building is expected to be one of the first to be covered by Project Intervene, an initiative of the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler to help owners' corporations resolve disputes with developers outside the court system.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said in a notice administrators were appointed to EQ Constructions on February 3 2023, and the first meeting of creditors was scheduled for February 14.
A spokesman for NSW Fair Trading, which manages complaints for the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler, told the Leader, "NSW Fair Trading is investigating this residential apartment building. No further comment on its investigation can be made at this time".
"Launched in 2022, Project Intervene aims to find resolutions for owners' corporations to have serious defects, such as waterproofing, fire safety systems, structural systems and building services, remediated through NSW Fair Trading rather than through expensive litigation," the spokesman said.
"The Residential Apartment Buildings (Compliance and Enforcement Powers) Act 2020 provides powers to NSW Fair Trading to conduct inspections and issue stop work, prohibition or building work rectification orders for Class 2 buildings."
Mr Manassen called the meeting of apartment owners on Monday February 13 and spoke via video link from overseas.
"I told them I will sit down with anyone, one to one, and discuss any issues regarding rectification," Mr Manassen said.
"EQ has gone into an unfortunate situation, but I am still standing by the owners.
"This rectification work was to have been done by EQ, but I have given a commitment we will do it.
"The building is in good shape. There are some defects in there. Two or three [owners] have done it tough.
"We can get people in there tomorrow to do internal work, but external work has to be signed off by a number of committees."
Comment was sought from EQ Constructions director Chris Rose, who was also a director of Iridium.
Mr Manassen said Mr Rose was no longer a director of Iridium.
Greg O'Donnell, chair of the Wavelength Owners' Corporation, said, "At this time, the owners await the administrators' report on EQ Constructions, which we understand to be due in about two weeks".
"Regarding outstanding works left by EQ in the building, our developer Iridium are and always were responsible for [them]," he said.
"At present, the owners are relying on the developer to attend to their obligations, which they have given owners assurances will occur."
Nine-storey Wavelength has 67 units and three ground floor retail spaces.
The commercial space at the front of the building will be occupied by Hurricane's Grill restaurant, with Bianchini's cafe at the rear with a hairdresser.
