St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Apartment owners apprehensive as builder of luxury Cronulla development Wavelength is placed under administration

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wavelength development opposite Cronulla beach. Picture by John Veage

A director of the company Iridium, which developed the luxury Wavelength apartment complex opposite Cronulla beach, has given a commitment to rectify outstanding defects after the project's building contractor was placed under administration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.