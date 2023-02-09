Local experts sought for Georges River Sports Advisory Committee

Georges River Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from up to 15 representatives from local sporting bodies within the Local Government Area to join its new Sports Advisory Committee.
Last October, the council approved the establishment of the Georges River Council Sports Advisory Committee for a trial period of one year.
The Committee will provide a forum for the dissemination and consideration of information on relevant Council strategies and will represent the views of local sporting bodies relating to sporting matters.
The objective of the committee is to encourage participation from members of all local sporting bodies in the council's decision-making processes.
It will promote cross-code collaboration between local sporting bodies to achieve greater utilisation of facilities and fields.
And it will assist Council in the identification of sporting needs for the community including infrastructure and capital works requirements, maintenance requirements and investment in new facilities.
Members of The Committee are required to have a strong knowledge, and/or a reputation of excellence and expertise related to sport in the Georges River local government area.
Applicants interested in joining the Georges River Council Sports Advisory Committee are required to submit the following:
Expression of Interest submissions for the Georges River Sports Advisory Committee must be lodged by 11.59pm Sunday 19 February 2023.
To apply:
Complete the online EOI form and use the links below to submit your online application at https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/georges-river-council-sports-advisory-committee-eoi
Email your submission to grcparks@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Via post: PO Box 205, Hurstville BC NSW 1481.
If you are returning a hard copy application, please quote SF23/419 Public Submission - Georges River Council Sports Advisory Committee at the beginning of your submission and return Georges River Civic Centre, or libraries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.