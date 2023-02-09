St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Local experts sought for Georges River Sports Advisory Committee

February 9 2023 - 2:30pm
The Sports Advisory Committee will promote cross-code collaboration between local sporting bodies to achieve greater utilisation of facilities and fields.

Georges River Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from up to 15 representatives from local sporting bodies within the Local Government Area to join its new Sports Advisory Committee.

