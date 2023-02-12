Lucy Woolfman was just going about her day, when her life changed forever in 2019.
The young woman, a talented special effects film and television make-up artist from Caringbah, was walking home from work meeting. Suddenly out of nowhere, a distracted driver who ran a red light, hit her.
She had a brain bleed, punctured lung, eight broken ribs, four breaks to her back, several open compound fractures to her leg including a smashed kneecap, tibia and fibula breaks.
Hospital became her home for three months, and she had 15 operations on her leg. Unfortunately the damage was too severe and her leg never recovered. It had to be amputated in late 2022.
But that didn't stop Lucy from pursuing an ambitious feat. She is getting ready for the swim of her life - and hopes to inspire others in the Starlight Super Swim Challenge, which aims to raise two million dollars for ill children.
'Super Swim 2023' encourages participants to swim for sick kids. Lucy will take the dive and record each kilometre she swims during February. Individuals can choose to swim at the beach, pool or indoor swim centre.
Lucy's goal is to swim 100 kilometres - 35 laps each day tp raise money for Starlight Children's Foundation.
Swim ambassadors include Olympic swimmers Brooke Hanson, Libby Trickett, Kieren Perkins and surfer Mick Fanning.
"It's been very difficult mentally and during the acute stage of healing all I could think about was getting in the pool again. My new friend 'Forrest Stump' is no longer a disability," Lucy, who is originally from the UK, said.
"I'm also doing this because my best friend's son was diagnosed with cancer during COVID-19. I saw firsthand the heartbreak kids and their parents have to suffer through, and how much Starlight helps.
"The water is where I feel free and I don't feel like a prisoner in a body I no longer recognise."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
