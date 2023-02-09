Recently the Premier, Women's Safety Minister and I announced that a re-elected NSW Government will fund a surge of five additional magistrates to ensure DV cases are heard sooner and will pilot more specialised DV court lists. We've also announced a "Right to Ask" scheme where people can find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence offences; $20 million for up to 200 additional electronic monitoring devices; and access for victim-survivors to first home buyer support and interest free rental bonds to help them rebuild their lives.