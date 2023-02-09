In the lead-up to March 25 state election, Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman writes for the Leader about the issue of domestic violence. Labor leader Chris Minns writes about the issue in a separate column.
MARK SPEAKMAN:
Every member of our community has the right to feel safe.
Domestic violence is as insidious as it is reprehensible. More than one in three pending Local Court criminal hearings are domestic violence related.
Many more instances of domestic violence happen every day and aren't reported, for a variety of reasons.
I've had the real privilege to hear first-hand from victim-survivors and their families about their lived experiences, and what the government can do to genuinely help.
Women's safety is a critical priority of the NSW Government, from the top down.
We've led the nation with innovative reforms to address violence against women, and we're unrelenting in our ongoing work to better protect and support women, children and men who experience domestic violence.
In an Australian first, we're delivering laws to criminalise coercive control in intimate partner relationships. These laws could literally mean the difference between life or death. They're supported by $5.6 million in initial funding for training and education for police, lawyers and judges.
We implemented landmark affirmative consent reforms in sexual assault, created five new jury directions to address common rape myths and expanded a highly successful "Make No Doubt" education campaign.
We banned people accused of domestic violence from directly questioning victim-survivors in criminal and related court matters. Under our reforms, victim-survivors in these matters are entitled to give evidence in less traumatic settings remotely via audio visual links and in a closed court.
We now have audio visual link facilities which are now in most court and tribunal rooms across the state.
There are now over 80 safe rooms and over 150 remote witness rooms in NSW courthouses to help domestic and sexual violence survivors give their best evidence in court.
We reformed the ADVO system, for example by doubling the default length from 12 months to two years.
We're investing $426.6 million over four years to deliver and operate around 75 extra women's refuges and $52.5 million to provide sustainable, social and affordable homes for women experiencing domestic violence.
There's more; and we're not done yet.
Recently the Premier, Women's Safety Minister and I announced that a re-elected NSW Government will fund a surge of five additional magistrates to ensure DV cases are heard sooner and will pilot more specialised DV court lists. We've also announced a "Right to Ask" scheme where people can find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence offences; $20 million for up to 200 additional electronic monitoring devices; and access for victim-survivors to first home buyer support and interest free rental bonds to help them rebuild their lives.
The NSW Government is steadfast in our resolve to stop domestic violence, hold perpetrators to account, and ensure every person in NSW can have a safe future.
