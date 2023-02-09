In the lead-up to March 25 state election, Kogarah MP and Labor Party leader Chris Minns writes for the Leader about the issue of domestic violence. Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman addresses the issue in a separate column.
CHRIS MINNS:
In NSW, 63,554 domestic violence related assaults occurred over the 24-month period to March 2021.
In the same timeframe, sexual assault in NSW increased by 14.4 per cent to 7,262 incidents. These were the only two major crimes to trend upwards in that period.
It's clear, the time for rhetoric alone has ended and the need for action is overwhelming.
I'm proud to lead a team who are committed to taking this action and who have made tangible commitments in this space to increase women's safety across NSW.
In Southwestern Sydney, NSW Labor have committed to establishing a new specialist multicultural domestic and family violence centre, which will increase accessibility to services and safety for migrant and refugee women by providing holistic, well informed and culturally appropriate responses to domestic violence in our state.
Labor have also committed $100 million over five years to Women's Health Centres, doubling their current funding and securing their future. As 80% of their clientele have experienced domestic or family abuse these services are essential to supporting victim survivors in our community.
We are proud too, to have pledged an additional $923,000 a year to the NSW Sexual Violence Helpline to ensure they can continue to provide critical 24/7 state-wide specialist counselling services.
When a victim reaches out for help in this state, there must always be someone at the other end of the phone.
Additionally, following years of advocacy across multiple sectors we have committed to introducing longer-term five-year funding arrangements for key community service providers including Domestic Violence support services. This will mean these services can forward plan and expand, providing women fleeing domestic violence with the certainty these vital organisations will be there if or when they need them.
These policies are the first step in what we know will be an ongoing conversation between Labor, victim survivors and stakeholders but we are committed to taking meaningful action on Domestic and Family in Violence in NSW.
This ethos is perhaps best shown in our commitment to match the government's policy to treat Domestic Violence victims as first home buyers.
As a party we have always made it clear, we will back good ideas when we see them, and we will not play politics when it comes to issues as important as stopping the scourge of domestic violence on our community.
We invite the NSW Government to join us in this approach and match NSW Labor's commitments, so that no matter who wins in March 2023, voters know there will be action in this space.
The responsibility to end gender inequality and gender-based violence is one borne by every single citizen. However, those of us who have been entrusted with the privilege of serving in public office hold an even greater responsibility to be a voice for the voiceless and to lead change which will make our community safer for women.
Our commitment to the people of NSW is this, we will not play politics with this issue, we will not point score, we will take meaningful action.
