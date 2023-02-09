Cars were swept off Audley Weir, flash flooding was widespread and emergency services were swamped with calls for assistance when a severe storm cell brought torrential rain to St George and Sutherland Shire this afternoon.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said "a couple of cars were swept off Audley Weir, but everyone in them was accounted for".
"Our crews attended lots of other incidents across the areas as well."
Sutherland Shire SES posted: "We have had an influx of request for assistance and our SES volunteers are working through these. We ask that you be patient as we prioritise these requests.
"There are a number of roads impacted by flooding."
Road closures include the Audley Weir and all southbound lanes of the Princes Highway being closed at McKell Avenue at Waterfall.
One southbound lane of the Princes Highway reopened at Waterfall at 3.30pm.
Trains were cancelled between Kiama and Waterfall due to flooding on the tracks at various locations.
A limited replacement bus service was to be implemented, but the rail authority said some stations may not be accessible due to some nearby roads forced to close because of flooding.
For up to date road closures and conditions, visit Live Traffic NSW
If you require emergency storm assistance call NSW SES on 132 500.
For life threatening emergencies call 000.
For insurance claims and assessments call your current insurance company.
More to come
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
