Photos | Severe storm cell brings torrential rain and flooding to St George and Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Cars were swept off Audley Weir, flash flooding was widespread and emergency services were swamped with calls for assistance when a severe storm cell brought torrential rain to St George and Sutherland Shire this afternoon.

