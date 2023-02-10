St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayors call for release of toll performance review

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 11 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
From left, Cr Liz Barlow, Georges River mayor Nick Katris, Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry, Bexley Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Tullock. Cr Mark Hanna and chamber members Mikall Chong, Mark Gable and Sam Epsimos. Picture: Chris Lane

The mayors of Bayside and Georges River are calling on the NSW Government to release its Network Performance Review of the M5 and M8 Toll Roads before the March state election.

