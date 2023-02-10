Mayors call for release of toll performance review

The mayors of Bayside and Georges River are calling on the NSW Government to release its Network Performance Review of the M5 and M8 Toll Roads before the March state election.
Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry and Georges River mayor Nick Katris met with Bexley Chamber of Commerce president, Jeff Tullock last week to discuss the lack of action by the government on the long-promised review.
Following the introduction of the M8 and M5 tolls in 2020, Transport for NSW said it was committed to undertaking a Network Performance Review, which would include a consultation process with impacted councils.
As a condition of approval for the M8, a Network Performance Review Plan was required to be prepared by Transport for NSW 12 months after the M8 opened in June, 2020.
The review has to identify performance impacts of the motorway on the surrounding road network, such as increased traffic, and advise on mitigation improvements required.
Councillor Curry is asking Transport for NSW to release their findings and recommendations in the hope it will include steps to reduce the impact on Bayside residents.
In October last year the State Government responded to each of the recommendations made by NSW Upper House report into Road Tolling Regimes including that the Government immediately release the traffic network performance review plan for the M8 and M5 toll roads, given its release was promised over a year ago.
"The Government responded that a review was underway, but council has heard nothing since the middle of last year," Cr Curry said.
"We are asking the Government to deliver what was promised over 18 months ago.
"Bayside residents living in Bexley have been extremely tolerant, but enough is enough. The impact is growing every day," she said.
"Today, Stoney Creek Road and Forest Road have effectively become the M5 as motorists and trucks avoid paying the toll."
Georges River mayor Nick Katris also called for the release of the review, adding that the impacts of motorways in southern Sydney are choking local roads and communities.
"Congestion and toll avoidance of the M5 and M8 is killing our suburban centres. Worst hit in Georges River LGA are Beverly Hills Entertainment Precinct and Kingsgrove Village where cars and trucks use local roads to avoid increasing tolls. With the construction of the M6, Kogarah will suffer the same fate," he said.
"The State Government is reviewing the performance of these roads and this review would include consultation with impacted councils and their residents.
"We are nearly 12 months on from the last correspondence from the State Government and no closer to the release of the Network Performance Review Plan for the M5 and M8 toll roads.
"This inaction has left councils and our communities to deal with unacceptable congestion caused by heavy vehicles actively avoiding toll roads through southern Sydney.
"Not only is this inaction costing councils as it impacts the wear and tear of local roads, which councils are already stretching funding to maintain and renew, the State Government in an attempt to win favour is now offering a toll reimbursement. So now taxpayers have paid for construction, paid for use and are now paying for the reimbursement."
Bexley Chamber of Commerce president, Jeff Tullock when the NSW Upper House report into Road Tolling Regimes was released in August 2022 it contained 10 recommendations including toll reform and relief and transparency for tolling contracts.
"Recommendation 3 was the most important for the Bexley situation stating 'That the NSW Government immediately release the traffic network performance review for the M8 and M5 toll roads.'
"Under condition of approval clause E40 for the M8, a Road Network Performance Review Plan had to be prepared by Transport for NSW at both 12 months and five years from commencement of operation. As the M8 opened in June 2020, the 12 month review plan is well and truly late by any standard," Mr Tullock said.
"As an affected stakeholder and in the spirit of the conditions of approval of the M8, I ask that the Bexley Chamber of Commerce be consulted in the preparation of the Review Plan in addition to Bayside Council.
"As M5 and M8 related 'rat-running' is most certainly happening through Bexley at present I ask for release of the Review Plan, or an advance draft of the plan prior to the State Election on 25 March 2023.
"The community at large will certainly be interested in policy statements on this matter from all candidates for the electorates of Kogarah and Rockdale in which the M5 and M8 and their Bexley free alternative fall."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
