Stunning family entertainer

"Centrally located and defined by elegant contemporary interiors and a selection of light-filled living spaces, this immaculate full brick home has been built with the entertaining family in mind," said agent Frank Mazzotta.
"This stunning residence embraces unrivalled quality crafted with distinction and unsurpassed attention to detail."
The main bedroom features a walk-in robe and an ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms each have a built-in robe and use of the "stylish main bathroom with separate bath and shower, floor to ceiling tiling and Calacatta marble features."
The kitchen is sleek and modern with 40mm stone benchtops, gas stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar and an adjoining casual meals room. The "expansive sun-drenched open plan living and dining room opens onto covered outdoor alfresco area, perfect for entertaining friends and family."
Plus there's a separate formal lounge room, and downstairs you'll find a games room (or fifth bedroom), a cellar, workshop space, a triple lock-up garage and extra storage space.
"Set in an unbeatable position in a wide tree lined street, this home enjoys spacious interiors complemented by relaxing outdoor areas and generous bedrooms."
This home is "perfectly positioned within close proximity to buses, schools, parks, shopping village, cafes and restaurants."
