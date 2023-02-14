St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

11 Ada Street, Kingsgrove

By St George House of the Week
February 15 2023 - 9:10am
Stunning family entertainer

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 11 Ada Street, Kingsgrove
  • Contact agent for price
  • Agency: PRDnationwide Kingsgrove
  • Contact: Frank Mazzotta 0400 804 041
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Centrally located and defined by elegant contemporary interiors and a selection of light-filled living spaces, this immaculate full brick home has been built with the entertaining family in mind," said agent Frank Mazzotta.

