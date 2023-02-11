St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Safety fears as park has subsidence

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georges River Council has closed the eastern side of Kempt Field, Hurstville due to subsidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.