Safety fears as park has subsidence

Georges River Council has closed the eastern side of Kempt Field, Hurstville due to subsidence.
An area near Roberts Lane was fenced off just before Christmas as a safety precaution to people using the park.
Due to continuing safety concerns the area remains closed.
"While Kempt Field is a popular location, subsidence in the park which affects the pedestrian pathway and part of the playground equipment means Council must prioritise the safety of our community," a council spokesperson said.
"Fencing along the affected perimeter and signage has been put in place to protect anyone visiting this part of the park.The Department of Planning and Environment are the landowners of this site. Council is awaiting further information to determine next steps and until further information is provided there is no re-opening date."
A spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment said the investigation findings will be provided to the Council and any potential remediation actions will be progressed.
The 3.173 hectare Kempt Field site is on the eastern edge of the Hurstville city centre, next to the East Quarter development.
The site, which was previously a brickworks, was filled to become a reserve around 1977. It is NSW Government-owned and has been under the care, control and management of Council for more than 40 years.
Georges River Council released its Kempt Field draft Plan of Management in 2017 detailing a number of improvements including an upgraded central sporting field, multi-purpose court, fitness zones, and a dog off-leash area.
The $1.5 million adventure playground was opened in January, 2020 and was the first phase of the council's $6 million transformation of the park.
Under the Local Government Act 1993, Council is responsible for the management of the public reserve, in accordance with Council's Plan of Management.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
