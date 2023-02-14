Deep waterfront estate

"Exclusively situated amongst the highly coveted Yowie Bay peninsula, this remarkable residence is being offered for the first time in almost 20 years," said agent Dax De Traubenberg.
It occupies a land parcel of approximately 910.5 square metres with deep water frontage and a prime westerly aspect.
"Showcasing contemporary design elements, this substantial family home boasts an ideal floorplan, featuring oversized living, dining, and outdoor social spaces. Effortless access to the waterfront facilities includes a fully appointed two storey boathouse, jetty, pontoon, and slipway."
The main "suite features expansive views and a private balcony. Also enjoy the private ensuite and generous walk-in robe."
The second bedroom also has a walk-in robe, and the remaining bedrooms have built-in robes. There's also space for a separate home office or study.
The "deluxe kitchen enjoys oversized stone benchtops and quality appliances," and you'll enjoy "uninterrupted views of the bay from the main living and kitchen space."
"Offering glistening views of Yowie Bay, this impressive deep waterfront home presents a prized lifestyle opportunity for family living and entertaining."
