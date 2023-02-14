St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

253 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay

By Prestige Property
February 15 2023 - 9:00am
Deep waterfront estate

4 BED | 4 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 253 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay
  • Auction, unless sold prior
  • Agency: Abode Property, Caringbah
  • Contact: Dax De Traubenberg, 0408 210 284
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Exclusively situated amongst the highly coveted Yowie Bay peninsula, this remarkable residence is being offered for the first time in almost 20 years," said agent Dax De Traubenberg.

