Bulent Sahim is proud to call Sutherland Shire home, but his thoughts are far from the comfort of his safe haven.
The Turkish migrant who owns Jannali Coffee Station, was devastated to hear of the tragedy still unfolding in his former home country, which along with Syria, was hit by powerful earthquakes earlier this month.
The death toll has surpassed 40,000 and although Mr Sahim's relatives are safe, his despair is rife.
"All my family is in Turkey, but luckily in different cities," he said. "But of course, they felt the tremors. I checked in with them on Whatsapp when I heard.
"I was there less than a year ago. I have driven past the areas where it hit. I went to Sivas.
"It's really sad. I can't even watch the news. I don't think the government wants to say the real number of deaths because they want to show they are strong, but they are really not. They are a mess. Most of the buildings that were built even last year, did not follow construction law or safety - concrete slabs have no holdings.
"They can't even check areas in villages because they don't have enough people to help them out. Most of the people now under the rubble who were waiting are dead bodies."
Mr Sahim, who emigrated from Istanbul 18 years ago, said he was grateful for the support his customers have showed.
"This is life, we have to keep going. My customers, everyone is calling me at the shop and asking how my family is, it's lovely," he said.
The NSW Government has contributed one million dollars to the UNICEF Trkiye-Syria earthquake relief effort, and rescue teams, including two firefighters from Hurstville station, have been deployed into affected regions to assist in recovery missions.
"As a multicultural society, we are connected to all parts of the world through our people, and I know there are families across our state with friends and loved ones in the affected areas," Minister for Multiculturalism and Oatley MP Mark Coure, said.
"This contribution and practical aid we are sending is about helping and showing communities connected to these countries that they are not alone."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.