Jannali Coffee Station barista's heartbreak for earthquake victims in Turkey

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 11:30am
Bulent Sahim, a Turkish immigrant who calls Sutherland Shire home and runs his business, Jannali Coffee Station, is heartbroken for his native homeland following the catastrophic earthquake. Picture by Chris Lane

Bulent Sahim is proud to call Sutherland Shire home, but his thoughts are far from the comfort of his safe haven.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

