Ramsgate RSL president Sallianne Faulkner is ClubsNSW's interim boss

Ramsgate RSL Club president Sallianne Faulkner has been appointed as Acting CEO of ClubsNSW with immediate effect.
On January 31, ClubsNSW Board decided to end Josh Landis' employment as ClubsNSW CEO,
Ms Faulkner said she was honoured to lead the industry at such a pivotal time in its history.
"As our club industry faces challenges on multiple levels, I look forward to working with whomever forms Government in March and working on sensible reform - reform that is informed by evidence and ensures long-term industry viability for our communities, our staff and our club members.
"Clubs must be able to continue to provide community facilities and support, critical to the regional areas and metropolitan suburbs across NSW," she said.
An independent executive recruitment process to identify a permanent appointee to the role will commence shortly.
Ms Faulkner was appointed to the Board of ClubsNSW in 2018 making her only the second female director in the 90-year history of the Registered Clubs Association of NSW (ClubsNSW). She was subsequently elected as Deputy Chair in June 2019.
She is a mother of four and a local small business owner, with key roles in San Souci based 'SAL Engraving and Trophies' and 'N. F Faulkner and Sons Plumbing'.
She has been president of Ramsgate RSL since 2014 after joining the Club's Board in 2012 and held the position of the Secretary/Treasurer of the ClubsNSW Southern Metropolitan Region from 2016 until 2022.
Ms Faulkner has a corporate background in public relations and marketing, is heavily involved in community and sporting life as a volunteer and administrator.
She is the General Manager of the Bayside Women's Shelter, a community organisation that assists women and families in crisis and delivers programs aimed at preventing domestic and family violence and homelessness.
She is also a Director of Netball NSW and a member of Women on Boards.
ClubsNSW Chairman Dr George Peponis said the Board was delighted Ms Faulkner had accepted the role.
Sallianne is a widely respected and skilled business and community leader with more than a decade of experience in the club sector," Dr Peponis said.
"She possesses the right combination of integrity, compassion and intelligence that is well suited to leading a large and complex organisation like ClubsNSW. We are fortunate to have a person of Sallianne's calibre within our ranks to lead the organisation through an important transition period."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
