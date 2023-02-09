St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Ramsgate RSL president Sallianne Faulkner is ClubsNSW's interim boss

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:31am, first published 10:30am
Ramsgate RSL Club president, Sallianne Faulkner was appointed as a director to the board of ClubsNSW in 2018, making her the second woman to be appointed in ClubNSW's 90 year history. Picture: John Veage

Ramsgate RSL Club president Sallianne Faulkner has been appointed as Acting CEO of ClubsNSW with immediate effect.

