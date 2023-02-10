St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photos | SES Sutherland Shire handle 129 requests for assistance - including 13 flood rescues - due to storm

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:28am
SES Sutherland Shire carried out 13 flood rescues while handling 129 requests for assistance as a result of Thursday's storm, which dumped an enormous amount of rain over the area.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

