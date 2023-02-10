SES Sutherland Shire carried out 13 flood rescues while handling 129 requests for assistance as a result of Thursday's storm, which dumped an enormous amount of rain over the area.
Most of the rescues involved motorists trapped in cars on major roads, but there were also cases of people in homes fearing for their safety due to flash flooding.
About 80 SES volunteers from the shire were involved in the operation, assisted by SES units from outside the area, as far away as Penrith in the west and Hunters Hill in the north.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported Royal National Park recorded the highest rainfall of all the fixed monitoring stations in Sydney - 96mm within a few hours.
Other figures included 67mm at Woronora Dam, 59mm at Darkes Forest, 37mm at Sydney Airport, 30mm at Cronulla South, 20mm at Lucas Heights and 15mm at Sans Souci.
Inspector Sam Corby, the deputy local commander of the SES in the shire, said in a report to other authorities, including police and the council, the majority of requests for assistance were completed by 9.30pm on Thursday.
Inspector Corby said significant flash flooding was experienced across the shire, with major impacts including;
Flash flooding had subsided in most locations, but riverine flooding remained on the Hacking River at Audley Weir.
Inspector Corby said, on the Woronora River, Water NSW advised a minor spill at Woronora Dam was likely.
"Tides on the Woronora River are presently low, and an earlier rise of the river at the Needles caused by the rainfall has peaked at 2.01m and quickly subsided," he said.
"No impact from this dam spilling is anticipated. Local SES will continue to monitor riverine conditions."
Inspector Corby said additional on-call crews were rostered on overnight in case conditions deteriorated.
Inspector Corby told the Leader most of the flood rescues were people trapped in cars on Audley Weir, Taren Point Road, Parraweena Road and Denman Avenue.
"A lot of these are typical flood spots - the roads are virtually at sea level," he said.
"Several cars were stuck on Audley Weir, but only one was pushed off by the water.
"It will probably be days before the maritime authorities can go in there and bring it out."
Inspector Corby said, "It all happened so quickly and, thankfully, ended quickly".
"This type of weather event develops rapidly, often with little warning, and is unpredictable," he said.
"It is different to the east coast lows we experience, which can be tracked for longer, allowing earlier warning."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
