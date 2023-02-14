Blue ribbon location

"Stunning sunsets and picturesque water views await in this blue ribbon immaculately presented four-bedroom solid brick constructed home," said agent Dave Watkins.
"Enjoying a position in what could be considered the number one street in Sylvania Waters, this premium deep waterfront home will no doubt impress. Bask in light-filled interiors of grand proportions as you enjoy the peaceful and prestigious lifestyle that is on offer."
Downstairs you will find a large open plan kitchen, living and dining area. And "a rumpus or lounge room adds another living space to the many that this property delivers."
Meanwhile, "the ultimate alfresco area complete with dining, separate lounge area and in-ground pool is the perfect place to entertain, relax and enjoy the stunning wide water frontage."
Upstairs you'll discover a "jaw-dropping main suite with its own lounge, walk-in robe and ensuite with large bath and private terrace with glistening water views is the ultimate parents' retreat. An extra upstairs living area with stunning water views adds to the versatility and spacious design on offer and is well suited to families and entertaining.
"Impressive high ceilings, immaculate finishes and views to die for are only some of the features of this truly stunning property."
