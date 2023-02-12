Council concerns with changes to planning controls for social housing

Bayside Council has raised a number of concerns over proposed amendments to state planning controls to allow more affordable housing which the council says will lead to poor-built form and give the community less say in the development assessments.
The Department of Planning and Environment's proposed amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy for Housing aim to encourage infill affordable housing provisions and change the planning approval for social and affordable housing.
The amendments will expand the ability of the NSW Housing Corporation (LAHC) to self-assess social housing and will water down development standards including the distance between buildings.
And they will provide more opportunity for boarding house development.
The amendments will remove definitions of Group Homes and Hostels, and introduce new definitions for Short Term Housing and Supported Living.
Bayside Council officers are generally supportive of the proposed amendments to the Housing SEPP, however, they have raised a number of concerns in the council's submission to the Department of Planning and Environment.
These include the proposed amendments to increase Floor Space Ratio bonuses for affordable housing to 25 per cent, up from 20 percent to make it more financially attractive for smaller developments to deliver affordable housing.
In its submission, Bayside said, "Council support initiatives to encourage affordable housing by the private sector provided it is incompatible with the bulk and scale of the existing and future character of the area and there are minimal environmental and amenity impacts.
"However, the proposed mechanisms to deliver this are not supported as they will deliver poor built-form outcomes in the Bayside LGA."
The counci'sl submission said the proposed changes to the Floor Space Ratio bonus conditions will deliver buildings that are "bulky and inconsistent" with the local area and will "further erode Bayside's established residential areas."
The amendments propose to introduce a new State Significant Development(SSD) pathway for large developments of more than $100 million that include a minimum 20 per cent of social or affordable housing.
Bayside Council does not support this as it means "80 per cent of the development would be private housing and will not have community benefit."
This would result in developments "incompatible with the local character of the area and inconsistent with community expectations," the submission said.
Currently, NSW Housing Corporation (LAHC) can self-assess residential housing under the SEPP that contains up to 60 dwellings and has a maximum height of nine-metres.
The proposed amendments will allow the LAHC to self-assess development containing up to 75 dwellings and with a maximum height contained in the Local Environmental Plan to support infill housing in residential areas.
"LAHC has substantial holdings within Bayside and we will be impacted by the proposed extension of self assessment powers of the LAHC," the council's submission said.
"Locking councils out of the assessment process could lead to poor planning outcomes in sensitive areas with a low-density character.
"Allowing infill social housing to be approved by the LAHC under a separate planning pathway could also lead to the stigmatisation of this development type and community opposition.
"This could be further exacerbated if the local community is not appropriately notified or does not have the opportunity to provide input as they would if a DA was lodged with council."
The DPE proposes that agencies will be able to develop group Homes without development consent if it meets certain development standards.
There are concerns with these as there would be no requirements governing building separations (now at 1.8-metres) and they will reduce the requirements for communal space.
"Council is concerned at the potential impact on neighbours in residential areas."
The council is also concerned that complying with development approval will allow existing buildings that are not residential or tourist accommodation to be used as Temporary Supportive Accommodation.
The amendments will also provide more opportunity for boarding house development.
A 25 per cent bonus currently applies to boarding houses built on land where residential flat buildings are permitted. It is proposed to extend this bonus to that it applies to boarding houses built on land where shop top housing is permitted.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
