Council concerns with changes to planning controls for social housing

By Jim Gainsford
February 12 2023 - 1:30pm
The Department of Planning and Environment's proposed amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy for Housing aim to encourage infill affordable housing provisions and change the planning approval for social and affordable housing.

Bayside Council has raised a number of concerns over proposed amendments to state planning controls to allow more affordable housing which the council says will lead to poor-built form and give the community less say in the development assessments.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

