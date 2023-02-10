A geo-targeted SMS will be issued as police appeal for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from Bexley.
Langer Molesworth, 74, was last seen at a facility on Forest Road, Bexley, about 10.10am on Friday, February 10.
When he could not be located, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as he lives with medical conditions which require treatment.
Langer is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with slim build, and has grey hair with a bald patch on top.
He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve button up shirt with a white crosshatch pattern, dark blue jeans and black thongs.
He is known to frequent the Bexley, Hurstville, Surry Hills, Kings Cross and Maroubra areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
