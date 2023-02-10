St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man missing from Bexley

Updated February 10 2023
Langer Molesworth, 74, is missing. Picture supplied

A geo-targeted SMS will be issued as police appeal for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from Bexley.

