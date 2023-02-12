St George Sailing Club hosted the 113th Botany Bay Championship Stuart Shield Challenge for 16ft Skiffs on Saturday, February 11.
It is the oldest skiff regatta in the world.
2023 Scratch winner was the boat Typhoon skippered by Australian Olympian Nathan Wilmot from the Middle Harbour Club who took line honours in 1:34:19 three minutes in front of St Georges 'Noakes' skippered by Lee Knapton.
Outback Marine took handicap honours.
The 30 boat fleet took to the water behind schedule but right in the middle of a 20 knot Nor'easter that had began to blow directly down Botany Bay.
When the starter's gun went half the boats were already across the line helped by an outgoing tide and some eager skippers, the restart was a lot cleaner and the crews tacked hard before heading straight up to the top mark at Port Botany.
Spinnakers were briefly unfurled for the Kurnell leg before another tack across the bay to La Perouse and then the long haul downwind to the St George Sailing Club with spinnakers flying.
Crews then headed back up the Bay before turning around a mid Bay Mark and finishing in front of the brand new clubhouse.
This event first started at St George Sailing Club in 1908 and was raced continually except during wartime. The impressive Stuart Shield which is displayed in the foyer of the club was made in Sheffield England and donated by Alexander Stuart who was the St George Club Commodore and Life Patron.
This in one of the oldest sailing regattas in NSW and organisers were excited that it was be raced from the packed new St George Sailing Club for the first time.
This is the fourth clubhouse for 16ft skiffs with the first clubhouse established in an old boatshed near where the water police are today which opened in 1927.
