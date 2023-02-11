Crowds flock to the In Good Taste Festival at Hurstville

Crowds flocked to the 2023 In Good Taste Festival at Hurstville last night to celebrate the tastes of food from around the globe.
The six-hour, foodie-enthusiast event featured 40 food stalls showcasing cuisines of the world in a multicultural night market on MacMahon Street.
Malaysian, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Lebanese, German, Turkish, and Spanish were just some of the flavours on offer.
A temporary exhibition of community stories was featured throughout the event space.
The event was sponsored by the Multiculturalism NSW Stronger Together Grants Program that aims to support multicultural festival and events across NSW to foster community harmony and celebrate cultural diversity.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.