The eagerly awaited dredging of navigation channels in Port Hacking is set to start, with the first of two vessels due to arrive on Monday.
About 70,000 cubic metres of sand will be deposited in Bate Bay to help replenish Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches, which were devastated by storms in 2022.
Work will be carried out from February to June, as weather conditions allow.
The project is being undertaken jointly by Sutherland Shire Council and the state government.
The government has committed $3 million in grant funding through the Boating Now Program.
The 70,000 cubic metres of sand to be dredged is more than the 60,000 tonne amount advised previously.
The last major dredging operation in Port Hacking was in 2012.
A council statement on Friday said maintenance dredging of Port Hacking navigation channels dated back to 1998, and had occurred periodically to remove between 60,000 and 110,000 cubic metres of marine sand.
"A comprehensive Review of Environmental Impacts has been undertaken to guide the dredging process and mitigate potential impacts to the environment," the statement said.
"Dredging helps to restore the navigational channel depths and widths previously established by past dredging programs, providing more reliable and navigable access."
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the project would support the recovery of the coastal beaches after significant erosion and ensure more fluid movement for craft along Port Hacking.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General MP Mark Speakman said dredging would improve the safety of the Bundeena ferry, emergency vessels and local boaties, while supporting activities of various sporting and recreational clubs, along with beachgoers.
The council said boat owners should watch for signs relating to the project, steer clear of the dredge and keep vessel wash to a minimum.
More information: https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/your-council/projects-in-your-area/featured-projects/porthacking-navigation-channel-dredging
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
