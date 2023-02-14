St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Scenic path under Captain Cook Bridge overgrown and littered

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:01am, first published 6:58am
Taren Point residents Pauline and Bob Small have complained for several years about the overgrown and littered walkway. Picture by John Veage

The path which runs under Captain Cook Bridge provides beautiful views of the Georges River, but first you have to fight your way through a jungle of weeds.

