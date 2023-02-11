Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands closed to car hoons but open for everyone else

Bayside Council has sent a clear message to car hoons this weekend - stay away from Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands.
The street was closed to car hoons but open for business for pedestrians and local cafes.
This was the first weekend that Bay Street was closed and given over to local businesses as part of an ongoing program to tackle hooning.
Bayside Council, along with Transport for NSW, is carrying on the series of temporary closure of Bay Street on weekends through February.
"This Bay Street closure is part of Council's commitment to improving safety and address the hooning concerns," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
The first weekend closure on Saturday 11 February and Sunday 12 February saw 12 pop-up stalls trading on the road pavement and several buskers entertaining patrons at one of the many cafes or temporary parklets.
Bay Street was closed between The Grand Parade intersection and Moate Avenue from 5pm Friday to 10pm Sunday on the following weekends:
Special Event Clearway parking restrictions will be in place from 4.00pm Friday until 10.00pm Sunday during the road closures on:
Special Event Clearways are strictly no-parking zones for all vehicle types including residents and TfNSW Mobility Scheme Permit holders.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
