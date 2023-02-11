St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands closed to car hoons but open for everyone else

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 12 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bayside Council has sent a clear message to car hoons this weekend - stay away from Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.