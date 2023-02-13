There were Saints players all over the field when Super League champions St Helens warmed up for their World Club Challenge clash against back-to-back NRL premiers Penrith this weekend with a 30-18 win against an undermanned St George Illawarra team at WIN Stadium.
Invited into the NRL pre-season challenge as the 18th team, the UK Saints fielded a star-studded line-up as they prepared for a chance to become just the second English team to win the WCC in Australia when they meet the Panthers next Saturday night.
The Dragons did treat it like a trial with hooker Jacob Liddle the only member of the likely Dragons spine for their opening premiership match against the Dolphins in round two. With the Indigenous game on St George Illawarra were missing 14 players from their NRL squad.
Dragons recruit Jacob Liddle looked assured in his first hit-out at hooker, topping the Dragons tackle count with 34 tackles.
St Helens scored first but the Dragons hit back when new recruit Ben Murdoch-Masila picked up a loose pass from five-eighth Connor Muhleisen and raced into the clear before sending centre Zac Lomax to the tryline.
Fullback Treigh Stewart, who wore the No.1 jersey for the victorious Illawarra Steelers SG Ball team in 2019 that featured Tyrell Sloan on the wing, bought the crowd to their feet when he stepped over for a 21st minute try.
Currently on a train-and-trial deal, the emerging fullback produced an eye-catching performance, topping the Dragons run metres with 136 and breaking five tackles.
Dragons halfback Moses Mbye said It was a really good hit out.
"I thought St Helens were a competitive outfit, we got into some pretty good cycles and that's what we wanted to get out of it. Few things for us to work on, we had a few errors there and we didn't execute what we really wanted, but it was a good trial."
The Dragons fell just short of the eight last season after winning 12 of their 24 matches but will be hoping a few tweaks statistically will help tidy up what proved to be costly errors last season.
They missed more tackles (938) than any other team in 2022 and were just in front of the Warriors for average with the least supports in 2022.
The Dragons now head to Mudgee for the annual Charity Shield match against the Rabbitohs and will field a stronger line-up, with captain Ben Hunt expected to play, along with Indigenous All Stars representatives Tyrell Sloan, Tyrell Fuimaono and Josh Kerr and playmaker Jayden Sullivan also considered a chance of overcoming a hamstring injury to play.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
