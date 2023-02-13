St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dragons use Saints trial to warm up

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:30pm
Dragons forward Billy Burns is all wrapped up in their first trial of the 2023 season against UK Superleague outfit St Helens. Picture NRL images

There were Saints players all over the field when Super League champions St Helens warmed up for their World Club Challenge clash against back-to-back NRL premiers Penrith this weekend with a 30-18 win against an undermanned St George Illawarra team at WIN Stadium.

